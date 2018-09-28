Ukrainian Church Keeps Direct Contact With Constantinople Patriarchate

"The Patriarchate of Constantinople communicates directly with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Proof of that are multiple letters from Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew to His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry [of Kiev and All Ukraine] and vice versa," deputy head of the UOC Department for External Church Relations Archpriest Nikolay Danilevich told Sputnik.
In mid-September, two exarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople started working in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate (UOC-KP), which came as part of Constantinople's preparations to grant autocephaly to the UOC-KP.
The initiative has been strongly criticized by the Russian Orthodox Church.
