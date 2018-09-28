Stabbing Attack in Germany's Ravensburg Injures at Least 3 People (PHOTOS)

Law enforcement officers have arrested a suspect in the attack; a police operation is underway.

A stabbing attack in the German city of Ravensburg has left at least three people seriously injured, the police said.

According to a statement issued by the police on Twitter, the suspect, who attacked people with a knife, has already been arrested.

All the three victims were reportedly attacked in three different locations of the city.

​The area has been on lockdown, while the police have been conducting an operation in the area.

The identity of the attacker hasn't been revealed by the police yet.