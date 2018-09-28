Stabbing Attack in Germany's Ravensburg Injures at Least 3 People (PHOTOS)

A stabbing attack in the German city of Ravensburg has left at least three people seriously injured, the police said.
According to a statement issued by the police on Twitter, the suspect, who attacked people with a knife, has already been arrested.
All the three victims were reportedly attacked in three different locations of the city.
#Germany Local sources confirm the stabbing attack occurred at Marienplatz in central #Ravensburg. At least 3 injured. The stabber is in custody.@StateDept @jrossman12 @rcallimachi @MFS001 @ColorMeRed pic.twitter.com/fZ8CkaLtJ6— Unofficial ✡MOSSAD✡ (@MossadNews) September 28, 2018
The area has been on lockdown, while the police have been conducting an operation in the area.
The identity of the attacker hasn't been revealed by the police yet.
3 injured in knife attack in #Ravensburg, Germany pic.twitter.com/liV7FYEaBY— Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) September 28, 2018
