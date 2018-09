The Turkish president is paying a three-day state visit to Germany, in an attempt to improve economic and political ties with Berlin. It is the first state visit since Erdogan became president in 2014.

An anti-Erdogan protest is taking place in Berlin on Friday during the visit of the Turkish president.

Earlier in the day, Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with Turkey's requests to extradite members of the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), being high on the agenda.

