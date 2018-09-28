Half of UK Public Believes May Personally Inclined to Keep Country in EU - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About half of the UK nationals believe that Prime Minister Theresa May is personally inclined to keep the country in the European Union, a fresh poll revealed.

According to a YouGov poll commissioned by The Times, this opinion was shared by 51 percent of leave voters and 54 percent of remain voters.

Moreover, 48 percent of respondents believe that the prime minister would keep the United Kingdom inside the bloc if she did not have to worry about the reaction of the public or the Conservative Party in this regard.

The poll also showed that the public is much more convinced about former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is believed to be May's main competitor within the party. At least 62 percent of respondents consider that Johnson is personally committed to taking the country out of the European Union.

Only 12 percent of respondents believe that Johnson is interested in keeping London in the bloc.

According to the poll, at least 43 percent of UK nationals consider that UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is keen to see the country as part of the European Union, while 22 percent believe that Corbyn supports Brexit.

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union and is expected to do so by March 29, 2019. However, both London and Brussels are concerned over a possible no-deal Brexit scenario, as talks on post-Brexit arrangements are hindered by a number of thorny issues, including the customs arrangements.

Under the Chequers plan, adopted by the UK cabinet in July, London and Brussels could create a free trade area for goods and maintain a "common rulebook" for all goods. The European Union, however, rejected the proposal as undermining the single market.