Danish Island Closes Key Routes to Sweden and Germany Over Security Op - Police

The island of Zealand in the eastern part of Denmark where the state's capital is located has been sealed off by the police as part of "a major operation," the Copenhagen police said in a tweet.

No immediate explanation was provided by the police as to why the Oresund Bridge, linking Denmark, Sweden and the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, was shutdown.

Following the police announcement, the bridge was reopened in less than an hour.

The local Aftonbladet paper reported quoting an unnamed police source that there was an alleged case of kidnapping and a car with Swedish registration plates was sought by the police.

The closure of key crossings has resulted in major traffic jams not far from the bridges to Sweden.

Zealand, where over 2.3 million people reside, has the largest territory and the highest population among all of Denmark's islands.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW