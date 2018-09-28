WATCH Protesting Journalist Escorted From Merkel-Erdogan Joint Presser

A press conference between the Turkish president and German chancellor has been overshadowed by an incident, as a man, believed to be a journalist, was reportedly removed by security forces while he allegedly tried to protest. The clash has been caught on camera.

A man, reportedly wearing a T-shirt with a slogan “Freedom for journalists” in Turkish, stood up as Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during the press conference, “Jurisdiction is independent, and we should respect it.” According to the present journalist, he was brought out from the room, protesting removal and shouting “What have I done?,” however came back later. The Turkish president smiled while the German chancellor stood seemingly puzzled in silence. The incident was caught on video, which emerged online.

Fellow reporters revealed that the man was a journalist from Hamburg of German-Turkish background, who runs the Avrupa Postasi news portal.