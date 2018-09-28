Register
13:12 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this handout video grab released by RT television channel Alexander Petrov listens to a question during the interview to Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, in Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2018

    UK-Based Bellingcat, The Insider to Issue ‘Information About Petrov’ - Reports

    © Photo : RT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK-based investigative blogger group Bellingcat and The Insider Russia media outlet are going to issue information about the real identity of Alexander Petrov, who is suspected by London of being involved in the Salisbury incident, within 7-10 days, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.

    Roman Dobrokhotov, editor of The Insider Russia, and Moritz Rakuszitzky, the lead investigator for Bellingcat, told The Times newspaper that they had a good idea of Petrov’s real identity and planned to publish the information as soon as possible. According to earlier reports of The Guardian newspaper, Bellingcat and The Insider Russia were going to issue this information within the next several weeks.

    READ MORE: Bellingcat Claim Identified Skripal Case Suspect Boshirov as GRU Colonel

    The investigation follows charges brought by UK prosecutors on September 5 against two Russian citizens, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, under four articles of the criminal law, including the attempted murder via poisoning of former Russia spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and UK police officer Nick Bailey in the UK city of Salisbury.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she believes that the suspects work for the Main Directorate of the Russia General Staff of the Armed Forces (formerly known as the GRU), albeit without providing any evidence. According to the Telegraph media outlet, UK prosecutors have already established the identity of a third suspect allegedly linked to the Skripal affair.

    On Wednesday, Bellingcat, which has previously published unfounded materials, claiming that Ruslan Boshirov is "in fact" GRU Colonel Anatoly Chepiga.

    READ MORE: Bellingcat Claims Petrov, Boshirov Were Busted in Netherlands Earlier

    Interview with alleged Salisbury 'suspects'
    © Photo : RT
    Zakharova Slams Bellingcat Report Alleging Salisbury Suspects Had no ID Records
    In an interview with the RT broadcaster and Sputnik, Petrov and Boshirov said that they had visited Salisbury, but emphasized that they knew nothing about the Skripals and worked in the fitness industry. According to Boshirov, Salisbury is a tourist city with a famous cathedral. When RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan asked Petrov and Boshirov what "matter they needed to take care of" in Salisbury, referring to their own words, they answered that wanted to see the sights — the Salisbury Cathedral and Old Sarum.

    Bellingcat has already alleged that Petrov and Boshirov were GRU agents, citing the "database of the Russian Federal Migration Service."

    However, later Russian Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov pointed that "the Directorate of the Federal Migration Service has no departments that were subordinates of the GRU or someone else." He explained that it was impossible to understand whether a person works in the GRU just by looking at the migration service’s database. A similar stance has been voiced by Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who has also criticized the materials issued by Bellingcat.

    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Foreign Minister Says London Finding Ways to Put Economic Pressure on Russia
    At the same time, commenting on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the Skripal affair was falling apart due to the lack of evidence proving Russian involvement. The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent some 60 diplomatic notes to the UK Foreign Office demanding the access to the investigation and the injured Russian citizens, as well as requesting legal assistance and proposing cooperation, including on the joint inquiry. The UK authorities have not responded to any of these notes.

    READ MORE: Kremlin: Putin Has Info That Skripal Poisoning Suspect Boshirov is Civilian

    In March, then UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed that London had evidence of Moscow’s involvement in the Salisbury incident. The accusation turned out to be false as the head of the UK Ministry of Defence’s secret laboratory said that the UK experts could not determine the source of origin of the substance, which, according to the United Kingdom, was used to poison the Skripals. The UK Foreign Office admitted on the same day that the conclusions on Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury incident were based on their evaluations of the information, not on proven facts.

    Related:

    Bellingcat Claims Petrov, Boshirov Were Busted in Netherlands Earlier
    Bellingcat Allegations of Russia's Role in MH17 Crash Based on Fakes - MoD
    Zakharova Slams Bellingcat Report Alleging Salisbury Suspects Had no ID Records
    Tags:
    information, Bellingcat, Ruslan Boshirov, Alexander Petrov, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse