Belgian Defense Ministry to Sue Google Over Refusal to Blur Military Facilities

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The Belgian Defense Ministry plans to sue Google over its refusal to blur country’s military facilities on the Google Maps web mapping service, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Friday.

"The Defense Ministry will file a lawsuit against Google as that has not been done," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to the Sudinfo media outlet, the Belgian Defense Ministry has already asked Google to blur its military facilities on Google Maps, citing security concerns but Google refused to do so.

One can clearly see a number of critical infrastructure and military facilities of Belgium on Google Maps, including the Kleine Brogel Air Base in the province of Limburg, the Florennes Air Base in the province of Namur, nuclear power plants as well as oil facilities in the port of Antwerp.