Belgian Defense Ministry to Sue Google Over Refusal to Blur Military Facilities

"The Defense Ministry will file a lawsuit against Google as that has not been done," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet.
One can clearly see a number of critical infrastructure and military facilities of Belgium on Google Maps, including the Kleine Brogel Air Base in the province of Limburg, the Florennes Air Base in the province of Namur, nuclear power plants as well as oil facilities in the port of Antwerp.
