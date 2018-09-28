Dutch Police Arrest 7 People Suspected of Major Terror Attack Plot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch police on Thursday arrested seven people on suspicion of plotting a major terrorist attack in the east of the country, the country's Public Prosecution Service said.

The arrested men are aged from 21 to 34 years old, and three of them have already been convicted for attempts to join the Daesh* terrorist organization in Syria. The police detained them in the eastern Dutch cities of Arnhem and Weert, according to the prosecution.

"The plan may have involved jackets packed with explosives and Kalashnikovs at an event and a car bomb elsewhere. The investigation into the exact target is still ongoing… The suspects were looking for AK47s, hand guns, hand grenades, suicide jackets and the ingredients for a car bomb… They had also been looking for training in the use of guns and the suicide jackets," the Public Prosecution Service said in a statement, as quoted by the Dutch News media outlet.

The police have detained the suspects following an investigation that they launched into the oldest of them, the 34-year-old Iraqi national, in April, when the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service informed the police that he was plotting a terror attack at a major event.

The detained individuals are currently isolated. On Friday, they will appear in court for a remand hearing, according to the statement.

