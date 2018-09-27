Norway Launches 1st Domestically Produced Rocket Into Space – Reports

KIRKENES (Norway), (Sputnik) – Norway successfully launched its first rocket that was fully developed and produced in the country into space on Thursday, the NRK broadcaster reported.

The cost of the rocket, which was launched from the Andoya space center, is estimated at $12.3 million, according to the local NRK broadcaster.

The rocket’s engine was created by Norway’s Nammo company — all Norwegian rockets previously had foreign-made engines. The new rocket is also the first hybrid rocket in Europe to work on both liquid and solid fuels.

The rocket flew 107 kilometers (67 miles) over the sea, exiting the Earth's atmosphere and into outer space. It is assumed that the missile will fall safely into the sea later since it cannot stay in orbit due to its small size of just 9 meters (30 feet).