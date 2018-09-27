Register
27 September 2018
    Female expression

    London Teen Puts Virginity on Sale, Claims to Have Met MU Player, Banker

    Europe
    “Amy” from London has approached a German escort web-site to find her first man and earn more than a million dollars for the trouble. According to her, she wants to auction her virginity in order to change her life for better, to help her family as well as to travel the world and support her education.

    A nineteen-year-old Londoner, who goes under the name “Amy” on one of the German sex-selling websites, has got the minimum bid for her virginity as high as $1.4 million.

    According to the girl, who posted a short video address along with some personal information, such as her favorite food and flowers, her initial stake was about $59K. She decided to earn a tidy profit from her first night with a man to support her family and to pay for studies.

    "I have thought so long and hard about this. It is a real chance to change my life for better, a chance to help my family and to give them something back. To help them as much as they have helped me. I would love to travel the world, and to be able to support my education. I realize that I have an amazing opportunity by selling my virginity," her statement reads.

    The girl is described as verified virgin: she got a special license from a doctor, confirming she’s never had sex, as well as visited a psychiatrist to be able to state that she’s mentally stable.

    Body Business: Rundown of Most Eye-Grabbing Virginity Auctions

    The girl in the video claims to have had three dates with potential buyers, who included a Wall Street banker, a German businessman and a Manchester United player, who took her out for a meal in London and made small talk with her. All the dates put bids for her, but she hasn't made up her mind and is waiting for a possibly higher bid.

