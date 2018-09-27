London Teen Puts Virginity on Sale, Claims to Have Met MU Player, Banker

A nineteen-year-old Londoner, who goes under the name “Amy” on one of the German sex-selling websites, has got the minimum bid for her virginity as high as $1.4 million.
According to the girl, who posted a short video address along with some personal information, such as her favorite food and flowers, her initial stake was about $59K. She decided to earn a tidy profit from her first night with a man to support her family and to pay for studies.
"I have thought so long and hard about this. It is a real chance to change my life for better, a chance to help my family and to give them something back. To help them as much as they have helped me. I would love to travel the world, and to be able to support my education. I realize that I have an amazing opportunity by selling my virginity," her statement reads.
The girl is described as verified virgin: she got a special license from a doctor, confirming she’s never had sex, as well as visited a psychiatrist to be able to state that she’s mentally stable.
Body Business: Rundown of Most Eye-Grabbing Virginity Auctions
The girl in the video claims to have had three dates with potential buyers, who included a Wall Street banker, a German businessman and a Manchester United player, who took her out for a meal in London and made small talk with her. All the dates put bids for her, but she hasn't made up her mind and is waiting for a possibly higher bid.
All comments
Show new comments (0)