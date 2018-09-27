Police Chief Stabbed to Death in Southern France - Reports

The incident took place in the city of Rodez, in southern France, outside the town hall, the BBC reported.

According to the BBC, a man known to the police has murdered Pascal Filoé, the head of the local law enforcement services in the French city of Rodez. The injured police chief was hospitalized and died of his injuries shortly after the incident.

Le chef de la #police municipale de #Rodez mortellement poignardé… Paix à son âme. Et qu'on entende plus jamais quelqu'un dire que les #policiers "chient dans leur froc": ils font un métier dangereux #YannMoixhttps://t.co/TrmVvIN07V — Guillaume Poingt (@guillaumepoingt) September 27, 2018

​The police have yet to comment on the incident. In the meantime, the media continues to speculate about a possible reason behind the attack. France Info, a radio news network, has said that the assault might be connected with the suspect's dog, which had been taken away from him a week ago. As the media claims, the mayor and the police chief had received threats.