Finnish Intel Warns of Future Release of Over 200 Terrorists in Europe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) said that more than 200 people convicted of terrorism-related crimes would be released from prisons in Western Europe in the coming years, YLE outlet reported Thursday.

These people may have established links with organized crime while in prison, YLE outlet reported, citing Supo Director Antti Pelttari.

"While in prison, these people may not necessarily have changed the way they think, unfortunately," Pelttari said at a security seminar at the Parliament on Wednesday.

At the moment, Supo is reportedly monitoring about 370 people. According to Pelttari, people who fell prey to terrorist propaganda pose the biggest security risk.

The Supo director added that no factors would allow to lower the threat of terrorism at the moment. The intelligence agency has kept its assessment of threat level as "elevated" since 2017.

In the last several years, a number of terrorist attacks have been carried out in Europe. In Finland, 10 people were stabbed in the city of Turku, two of them died, in August 2017.