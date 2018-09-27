Sweden Democrat Leader Refuses to Support Any Gov't Which Won't Give Him a Voice

"We will not, either actively or passively, support a government that does not give us influence," Akesson told reporters.
Akesson stated that the Sweden Democrats would not provide support for any government that did not provide his party with a say in determining policy. Since the election in early September delivered a hung parliament where neither the center-right Alliance for Sweden coalition nor the left-wing parties could establish a government, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, the country's third-largest party, will play a determining role.
Earlier in the day, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven noted that some improvements in the process, aimed at establishing a deal to get rid of the deadlock in parliament, were spotted; however, he added that no concrete negotiations across party lines had occurred.
Earlier this month, Lofven rejected the call to support the government led by the center-right opposition Alliance amid the parliamentary deadlock. The official said in an interview with local media that he preferred a direct contact between political parties rather than negotiations between the blocs.
