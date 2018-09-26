Register
19:40 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

    UK PM May Courts Iran's Rouhani at UN Over UK Woman Detained in Tehran

    © AP Photo / Jason DeCrow/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The ill-fated diplomatic legacy left by the former UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson came back to haunt the British PM during her visit at the United Nations.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May was left to pick up the pieces of Boris Johnson's diplomatic failure over the case of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin, who has been detained in Iran for "for allegedly plotting to topple the Iranian regime" and is currently serving a prison sentence.  

    READ MORE: Epic Fail Follow-Up: UK Foreign Sec Calls Iran in Attempt to Rectify His Blunder

    "She… raised our consular cases in Iran, including that of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, before expressing her serious concern at Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ongoing detention, and called for her release," the PM's office said on Wednesday.

    Britain is seeking the release of its national Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran since April 2016. Prosecution authorities in Tehran claimed that Zaghari-Ratcliffe ran "a BBC Persian online journalism course which was aimed at recruiting and training people to spread propaganda against Iran".

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
    © Photo: Youtube/Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

    During her original trial, Zaghari-Ratcliffe argued that she was not working in Iran at the time of her arrest, but had been visiting the country to show her infant daughter Gabriella to her grandparents.

    However, her account contradicted to what Boris Johnson told the UK parliament in November 2017.

    "When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism, as I stand it. (Neither) Nazinin Zaghari-Ratcliffe nor her family has been informed about what crime she has actually committed. And that I find extraordinary, incredible," he said.

    Johnson's statement was perceived as proof of Zaghari-Ratcliffe's professional activity by Iranian authorities, as the Brit's situation deteriorated. Following the incident, Johnson apologized and tried to remedy his blunder.

    Following his resignation in July 2018, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's longstanding case has remained unresolved.

    Johnson's successor, FM Jeremy Hunt, met with his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday, following which he said:  

    "I today made clear to my Iranian counterpart that it is absolutely essential that the Iranian government takes rapid action in relation to the cases of a number of detained dual nationals, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe."

    Related:

    Iranian-Briton Detained in Tehran Left More Vulnerable After Boris Johnson Quits
    'Increasingly Unsustainable' Position: Will UK PM Sack BoJo to Save Herself?
    Epic Fail Follow-Up: UK Foreign Sec Calls Iran in Attempt to Rectify His Blunder
    Tags:
    United Nations, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Hassan Rouhani, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Iran, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse