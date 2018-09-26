Norway Court Rejects Request for Release by Detained Russian National - Reports

According to the NRK, the court ruled that Bochkarev would remain in custody for two weeks with his communications and visits under control.
The court clarified that the suspect might leave the country or destroy evidence, the media added.
Bochkarev, a staff employee of the Russian parliament, was detained at the Gardermoen airport outside Oslo on September 21 following his participation in an IT conference in Norway's parliament, arranged by the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation. The Norwegian security suspects Bochkarev of gathering data via wireless signals and networks in the parliament building. Bochkarev denies accusations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called the claims against Bochkarev "propaganda." Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has sent a personal letter to the Norwegian parliament and said that the incident was "a blatant provocation."
