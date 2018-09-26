Norway Court Rejects Request for Release by Detained Russian National - Reports

MURMANSK (Sputnik) - A Norwegian court turned down the appeal for release by Mikhail Bochkarev, a Russian citizen recently detained on suspicions of spying, the NRK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the NRK, the court ruled that Bochkarev would remain in custody for two weeks with his communications and visits under control.

The court clarified that the suspect might leave the country or destroy evidence, the media added.

Bochkarev, a staff employee of the Russian parliament, was detained at the Gardermoen airport outside Oslo on September 21 following his participation in an IT conference in Norway's parliament, arranged by the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation. The Norwegian security suspects Bochkarev of gathering data via wireless signals and networks in the parliament building. Bochkarev denies accusations.

The arrest sparked outrage from Moscow. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norway's Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland to lodge a protest in connection with Bochkarev's detention.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called the claims against Bochkarev "propaganda." Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has sent a personal letter to the Norwegian parliament and said that the incident was "a blatant provocation."