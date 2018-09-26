Soviet Snaps: Leica, Zenit Showcase New USSR Classic in Cologne

Iconic German camera maker Leica stunned audiences at a photography exhibition in Cologne on Wednesday after reviving the Soviet Union's world-renowned Zenit camera 30 years after production halted.

The Zenit M is a rendition of Soviet-era Zorki and Zenit model cameras, which used 35mm film. Former models were inspired by Leica but used simpler construction.

Russia and Germany will jointly produce the newest version, which features digital film and will go on sale in Europe in December and January 2019 in Russia, AFP reports.

The price will be "absolutely adequate," a Leica spokesman said, adding that the €5,000-6,000 price tag takes into account the brands involved in the project.

READ MORE: Rostec to Re-Start Production of Legendary Soviet Zenit Camera

"The main target audience is luxury and amateur photographers," a Shvabe spokesperson told AFP. Shvabe is a Russian holding company controlled by state-owned Roster which helped co-produce the project using Leica engineering at Zenit's original plant in Krasnogorsk.

The Zenit M will also feature a mirrorless lens "completely designed and manufactured in Russia," Shvabe said.

"The new optics will be manufactured according to the new quality standards set by Leica Camera, but at the same time will preserve that unobtrusive artistic picture received on the lenses of the Krasnogorsk plant," a spokesman told APF.

READ MORE: Back to the USSR: Seven Legendary Soviet Brands

Social media users posted mostly positive reviews, with some ecstatic to relive their youth with the prospects of a new-model Zenit before Christmastime.

Great. My first camera 35 years ago was a Zenit. Would by it just because of that. 😉 — Ron Termeer (@rontermeer) September 26, 2018

¿QUÉ? ¿Va a ser verdad al final?: Wow! Zenit and Leica Present Joint Production Camera! — mirrorlessrumors https://t.co/aKdWK3Od4X

— 𝙹𝚞𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚘 𝙶𝚞𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚛𝚘 (@juananguerrero) September 26, 2018

Some simply did not care about the very un-Soviet price tag and demanded immediate cash transactions.

M: got to be kidding me, no one gonna pay 5000 Euro for Zenit M? just go for M10



L: ya I just saw that too loooooool



M: Should be cheaper than Leica Q,who in the world gonna buy M9 priced one.



L: That's what I'm talking about looooooooooool



M: I would



L:…. pic.twitter.com/N9jWzADTWy — Lénia (@L_Phase) September 26, 2018

One detractor in the group voiced his resentment over the reissued camera. "Horrible", user SMIRNOVTASS said in Russian.

Zenit cameras were a mainstay in the Soviet Union but were also widely exported to Eastern Bloc countries and later in Western ones. Over 15 million cameras were manufactured over the course of the Krasnogorsk plant's operation.

Mass production ended in 1986, but limited numbers of the camera were made up to 2005 before production ceased altogether. However, Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed restarting production of Zenit cameras back in 2014.