Russian Man Detained in France on Suspicion of Plotting Terror Attack - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - An 18-year-old man allegedly originating from Russia's Chechen Republic was detained in France's northeastern city of Strasbourg on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, the France Bleu radio station reported.

The suspect, who was detained and interrogated in Strasbourg on September 18, admitted to having searched the Internet for information about the Daesh* terrorist group but denied being radicalized, according to the France Bleu radio station.

The radio station reported that the man was a French-Russian and that his brother had also been detained in another terrorism-related case after he allegedly was in contact with a perpetrator of an attack in the Paris Opera district that killed one person in May.

The Russian Consulate General in Strasbourg said it had not received information about a Russian national being detained. The Russian Embassy in Paris told Sputnik that it was in the process of verifying media reports.

