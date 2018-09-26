Catalan Police Clear Pro-Independence Camp Over Security Concerns (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MADRID (Sputnik) - The Catalan police Mossos d'Esquadra have removed the encampment which the supporters of Catalonia's independence from Spain had established at the Placa de Sant Jaume, where the Catalan government's headquarters, Generalitat, is located, a spokesman for Mossos d'Esquadra told Sputnik.

"We have not expelled people, however, we have removed the equipment that could hinder work aimed at security provision," the spokesman said, emphasizing that the move was related to security concerns, as the national terror threat level in Spain was set at four out of five.

Última hora: Els mossos d'esquadra desallotgen l'acampada de la plaça Sant Jaume a Barcelona @campllibertat pic.twitter.com/rMWE0Qvmkb — L'Accent (@laccent) 26 сентября 2018 г.

The encampment was established on September 11, when Catalonia's National Day was celebrated. Activists claimed that they would not leave the Placa de Sant Jaume until Catalonia became independent.

La @cupnacional dóna suport a la mobilització de PlStJaume i demana la compareicència al #Parlament i la dimissió del @MiquelBuch per aquesta decissió contradictòria de demanar mobilització al carrer i alhora impedir-la i també per la impunitat d'acció de feixistes. pic.twitter.com/sdvyXMPsP2 — Acampada per la Llibertat🎗 (@campllibertat) 26 сентября 2018 г.

Tents were dismantled on September 21 due to La Merce celebrations, honoring Barcelona's patron saint, but only to be reassembled on Tuesday.

🔴COMUNICAT OFICIAL🔴



➡️Han desmantellat tot trencant material aportat per la gent del poble solidària. Han trencat efectes personals, s'han endut mòbils, motxilles, roba, tot tipus de material personal i han arrassat.



➡️No han donat ni plaç per poder recollir. pic.twitter.com/Q43MDQHc43 — Acampada per la Llibertat🎗 (@campllibertat) 26 сентября 2018 г.

Thousands of protesters have repeatedly gathered on streets of the Spanish city of Barcelona, the capital of the Catalonia region, urging the authorities to release officials jailed in the referendum case.

Madrid called the 2017 Catalan Independence Referendum illegal and subsequently imposed direct rule over the autonomous region and dismissed its government. Several ministers of the former Catalan government, including Puigdemont, were arrested and fled the country to avoid treason charges.