Miss Ukraine Refuses to Give Back Crown After Organizers Catch Her Cheating

The newly-crowned Ukrainian beauty queen Veronika Didusenko was disqualified after the organizers of the competition found out that she was divorced and had a 4-year-old son, which violates the rules of the pageant.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Miss Ukraine organizers explained that Didusenko had “signed the contract and agreed to its terms,” but lied about her personal life, therefore she was no longer eligible to hold the title.

“In accordance with the Rules for conducting the National Beauty Contest Miss Ukraine, a person who wishes to take part in the National Beauty Contest “Miss Ukraine” must comply, among other things, with the following requirements (valid for the period of the Contest): – not / was not married; – has no children,” the statement read. “The same requirements are indicated in the official form (OFFICIAL ENTRY FORM), which is contained in the unified rules and conditions of participation in Miss World contest 2018.”

The 23-year-old model regarded the disqualification as “discrimination” and, according to Ukrainian media, would not give up on her title so easily.

Didusenko took to her Instagram account to thank her 13k followers for supporting her “at this difficult time,” and posted a picture with a caption in Ukrainian: “Dear friends, I never was a blogger, but there are already more than 10,000 of you. Thank you for your support at this difficult time! You are fantastic!”

Meanwhile her current boyfriend, well-known businessman Gennadiy Kurochka, addressed the controversy on Facebook, saying that the couple would fight “not for the title, but for the change of these atavisms.”

Miss Ukraine organizers have yet to decide who would replace Didusenko at the Miss World 2018 competition in China in December.