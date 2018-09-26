Register
10:12 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A scrabble board spells out Brexit in Dublin, Ireland May 4 2016.

    French Finance Minister Slams 'Suicidal' Brexit Plan, Wants 'Comprehensive' Deal

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s remarks came shortly after the EU summit in Salzburg, where European leaders refused to accept UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposals, calling them unworkable.

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has dismissed UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s blueprint for post-Brexit relations with the EU as unacceptable, suggesting that her proposals may deal a deadly blow to Europe.

    “If we yield to the concept that we are able to exit the European Union and keep all the benefits of the single market then it is the end of Europe. Sorry, to put in bluntly, but what is more important for us than the future of the UK is the future of Europe, and so we will take no decision that could weaken the future of the EU,” he said.

    READ MORE: 'Get Out of the Way, Tories': UK Opposition Determined to Secure Brexit

    Le Maire emphasized that May’s proposal, which focused on a London-Brussels free trade area for goods, crossed “red lines” for France.

    “We require a comprehensive agreement, not one just on goods. All decisions that give European citizens the suggestion that they can leave the European Union and keep all the advantages of the European Union would be suicidal. So we don’t take them.”

    Nonetheless, the minister agreed that the Chequers plan was a “move in the right direction,” and welcomed May’s “courage.”

    Salzburg Summit

    Le Maire’s comments somewhat echoed the statements made by President Emmanuel Macron during the EU summit in Salzburg last week, where European leaders told May that her Chequers plan “will not work” and gave her four weeks to save the divorce talks.

    READ MORE: Bad Deal or No Deal Brexit: Talks Are Going Badly — Labour Party's Spokesman

    President Macron suggested that May's post-Brexit plan was "not acceptable" because it undermined the single market, and stressed that the UK’s exit was “not without cost” or “without consequences.”

    "That [the Chequers plan] is a brave step on the part of [UK] Prime Minister [Theresa May]… But I want to say clearly… that the proposals cited today are not acceptable, particularly, in the field of economics," Macron said at a press conference.

    In the wake of the summit, May said that EU leaders hadn’t explained their dismissal of the Chequers plan, which the UK government regarded as the basis for the final exit deal with the bloc.

    “It is not acceptable to simply reject the other side’s proposals without a detailed explanation and counter-proposals,” she said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech at the Zero Emission Vehicle Summit at the ICC in Birmingham September 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Aaron Chown/Poo
    UK Prime Minister: No-Deal Brexit Better Than Canada-Style Agreement With EU
    May's Brexit plan focused on two key points: post-Brexit trade relations and the Irish border issue. The Prime Minister sought to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, having previously rejected the EU’s "backstop" plan to keep Northern Ireland in the EU single market and establish a hard border.

    Under the Chequers proposal, London and Brussels would create a free trade area, based on a "common rulebook" that will see both parties adhere to the same standards on goods, thus eliminating the need for customs and regulatory border checks.

    At the same time, May wanted London to have its own trade policy outside the customs union, but the EU has on multiple occasions accused the UK of attempting to cherry-pick European rules and turned down the plan amid concerns that it would undermine the single market.

    READ MORE: Remaining in EU 'Still an Option': Labour Party to 'Vote Down' May's Brexit Plan

    May has been facing much criticism in the United Kingdom and beyond over her way of tackling the Brexit process amid the possibility of a no-deal scenario and an extension of the Brexit process beyond the March 2019 deadline.

    Tags:
    Chequers plan, Chequers, divorce, EU single market, Brexit, summit, exit, talks, EU, Bruno Le Maire, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, Salzburg, Europe, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse