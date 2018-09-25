Majority in UK Believe Corbyn Would Be 'Incompetent' for Brexit Talks - Poll

According to a Sky Data poll, 71 percent of respondents deemed Corbyn unfit for Brexit talks, with 22 percent believing the opposite.
Asked whether Corbyn's party was competent enough to manage the withdrawal process, 68 percent answered negatively and 25 percent positively, the pollster added.
Sky Data interviewed a total of 1,019 UK residents on September 12.
The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union in March, but the sides still have a number of unresolved issues over post-Brexit arrangements. The no-deal scenario remains possible, as London and Brussels disagree on several crucial points, including customs regulations and the Irish border.
