Majority in UK Believe Corbyn Would Be 'Incompetent' for Brexit Talks - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An overwhelming majority of UK residents believe that the leader of the country's opposition Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, would be "incompetent" in negotiating the terms for Brexit with Brussels, a fresh poll showed on Tuesday.

According to a Sky Data poll, 71 percent of respondents deemed Corbyn unfit for Brexit talks, with 22 percent believing the opposite.

Asked whether Corbyn's party was competent enough to manage the withdrawal process, 68 percent answered negatively and 25 percent positively, the pollster added.

Sky Data interviewed a total of 1,019 UK residents on September 12.

The country's ruling Conservative Party and its prime minister, Theresa May, have for months been struggling to reach a Brexit deal that would satisfy both parties.

The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union in March, but the sides still have a number of unresolved issues over post-Brexit arrangements. The no-deal scenario remains possible, as London and Brussels disagree on several crucial points, including customs regulations and the Irish border.