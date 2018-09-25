Man in 'Vest With Wires Hanging Out' Arrested at Berlin Airport

A man was spotted in a car park at Schoenefeld airport shortly after 8 am this morning and threatened officials with a bottle when they approached.

Brandenburg police stated that the suspect was wearing a vest with wires hanging out and that he had other items of luggage with him.

"The man at Schoenefeld had a vest on him with cables and wires hanging out. He also had more luggage with him. Special forces were requested for investigation. Therefore, parking lot P6, the alpine hut and the glass underpass were shut off," the police said on Twitter.

Der Mann führte am #Flughafen #Schönefeld eine Weste bei sich, wo Kabel und Drähte heraushingen. Zudem hatte er weitere Gepäckstücke bei sich. Spezialkräfte wurden zur Untersuchung angefordert. Deswegen wurden der Parkplatz P6, die Almhütte und die Glasunterführung abgesperrt. — Polizei Brandenburg (@PolizeiBB) 25 сентября 2018 г.

A later post by the Brandenburg police says that the suspect has been taken into custody.

Nachdem ein Mann am #Flughafen #Schönefeld (LDS) heute Morgen Sicherheitskräfte bedroht hat, läuft aktuell ein #Polizeieinsatz. Der Verdächtige wurde in #Gewahrsam genommen. Teile des Parkplatzes 6 wurden abgesperrt. Weitere Infos folgen. — Polizei Brandenburg (@PolizeiBB) 25 сентября 2018 г.

