Swedish Prime Minister Loses Confidence Vote in Parliament

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has lost a mandatory confidence vote in parliament on September 25, indicating that the Social Democrat will have to step down.

Lofven, who leads the Social Democrats, did not voluntarily leave his post immediately after the parliamentary elections, so the issue of confidence in the head of the Cabinet, elected for the previous mandate period, was on the agenda of the new legislative assembly.

The September 9 general election in parliament concluded with Lofven's center-left bloc earning 144 seats, one more than the center-right opposition Alliance party.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who have grown to become the nation's 3rd largest party, with 62 seats after the recent election, also supported the vote to remove Lofven, but it is still unclear whether they will back an Alliance government.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW