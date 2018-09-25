Register
10:18 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Urgent

    France's Finance Minister Says Aquarius Migrant Ship Can Not Dock in Marseille

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The diplomatic row over the Aquarius has been brewing in the European Union since June after Italy banned the NGO-operated vessel carrying migrants from entering its ports and prompting harsh criticism from Brussels over divergence from the bloc's policy on migration.

    France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview on BFM TV news on Tuesday that Paris was not prepared to allow the Aquarius rescue ship to dock at the Marseille port and let dozens of migrants to enter France.

    "For the moment it's 'no'," Bruno Le Maire told a BFM reporter.

    The comment comes as French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau expressed on Tuesday the hope to find a solution for the notorious migrant vessel and the 58 migrants on board who are looking for a landing port. However, she also ruled out that 

    "We are in discussion with other European countries (…) to find a safe port of disembarkation and to distribute the asylum seekers on board among progressive, voluntary European countries," said Nathalie Loiseau.

    Italian Interi Minister Matteo Salvini has ordered the closure of Italian ports to migrants and, as an additional difficulty, the Aquarius has lost its Panamanian flag.

    The migrant ship has been drawing the attention of both the media and governments since it was forced to remain at sea in June after neither Italy nor Malta allowed the ship to dock; the two countries did not want to accept the rescued migrants on board the vessel. The Spanish authorities eventually allowed the ship to dock. However, the situation repeated itself in August, but Valletta later allowed it to dock so that migrants could disembark after agreeing with several EU states to share them.

    In several other high-profile cases earlier this year, other rescue vessels carrying hundreds of migrants had been denied permission to dock by several countries. EU member states have been calling for a resolution to the issue to be found at the union level.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse