Too Young to Drive? UK Police Arrest Child for Joyriding at More Than 100mph

After enduring a high-speed chase for more than five miles, Police in the northern English town of Shipley were surprised to discover the age of the offenders they’d been perusing.

Police in Yorkshire have announced that they apprehended and arrested a 13-year-old boy who had been joyriding a stolen car at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

After police received reports of a stolen Golf, they eventually tracked the vehicle down to Keighley, a borough of the city of Bradford.



After giving chase, the police eventually brought the perpetrators to a stand still at the side of the road. However, upon disembarking their police car to arrest those inside the Golf, police were surprised to find a child behind the vehicle's wheel, along with two older friends.

One of the officers, PC Pearson, Tweeted, "Shocking to find the driver was only 13 years old!!"

Stolen Golf from a burglary in Shipley, picked up in Keighley and pursued at 100mph to Bingley where it was stung. 2 x males were arrested. Shocking to find the driver was only 13 years old!! 😡@WYP_RPU @InterceptorsTV @WYP_FCH @channel5docs #crime #burglary #Bingley #Shipley pic.twitter.com/CLSNAwcZIq — PC1965 Pearson (@WYP_1965) 24 September 2018

​Child joyriders are however, not a uniquely British phenomenon.

A similar incident was reported to have happened over the pond in the United States. In July, police in the capital of Iowa, Des Moines, pursued a vehicle that had been spotted for reckless driving. Eventually the vehicle crashed, and it emerged — likely to the shock of local police — that the two perpetrators were aged seven and nine.

Luckily both boys left the car unscathed.

Due to the age of the two boys, police decided that parental punishment would be sufficient, rather than the iron fist of the law.

