'What the F*** Was That?!' Creepy Forest Critter Sends Teens Fleeing in Terror

The Internet abounds in all kinds of mysterious creature sightings and encounters from around the world. Some of them look too weird to be true, though.

Two boys ran for their lives, terrified by the chilling sight of a mysterious creature as they walked in a forest at night looking for some woodland inhabitants, Daily Star Online wrote.

Using just a flashlight to find their way, they came across a snake and a frog.

Unimpressed by their less than fascinating discovery, they decided to call it a night when, all of a sudden, they caught sight of a strange figure popping out from behind a tree.

What they saw made them take to their heels.

“Dude, what the f*** was that?!” the cameraman wonders after appearing to reach “safety,” in a video posted on YouTube.

In the video, the strange-looking critter appears with its mouth open, bearing rows of un-humanlike teeth.

One of the boys who uploaded the clip spoke about a “wolf man” creature – a description that was readily echoed by hundreds of YouTube viewers.

“That was wicked, you guys look like you really caught something,” one commented.

“That is seriously creepy,” added another.