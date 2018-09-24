Register
16:20 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Bermuda Triangle

    'Rogue Waves': Scientist Claims He's Solved the Bermuda Triangle Mystery

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Bermuda Triangle is infamous for the large number of ships and planes that have vanished while sailing or flying across it.

    Simon Boxall, a researcher at the National Oceanography Center at the University of Southampton, has pointed to massive cyclones as one possible reason for the mysterious disappearance of ships in the vast area of the North Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.

    According to him, such cyclones emerge when two or three separate weather formations merger, creating a “perfect storm.”

    A photo from Darrell Miklos Instagram
    © Photo: Instagram / Darrell Miklos
    Treasure Hunter Claims He Has Found Alien Spaceship in Bermuda Triangle
    “It can happen pretty much anywhere, but the sort of places we see them include places like the tip of South America, Cape Horn, and the tip of South Africa, the Cape of Good Hope, Dr. Boxhall said in an interview with Daily Star Online.

    He added that a storm can develop in the Indian Ocean, another one in the South Atlantic and still another in the Southern Ocean and the convergence of the wave systems from those storms will create a monster storm.

    “These waves – rogue waves – can occur anywhere. And what happens is the crest of the two sets of waves adds up and you get a super wave. Suddenly out of the blue, you get a wave that is 30 meters (100 ft) high,” he noted.

    He added that these waves suddenly appear and disappear but only during one such storm, which explains why the chance of a ship finding itself “in the wrong place at the right time” is pretty slim.

    Hitting a cargo ship, such a wave can break it in two and sink it very quickly.

    “If a cargo ship is unlucky enough to be hit by one of these super waves then it has probably only got a couple of minutes before it sinks. It will happen so quickly there won’t be time to send out a mayday,” the scientist said.

    More than 50 ships and 20 planes are said to have mysteriously disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle, also known as the “Devil’s Triangle.”

    Some ships were discovered completely abandoned for no apparent reason; others transmitted no distress signals and were never seen or heard from again.

    READ MORE: Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: Mystery New Island Found in the Bermuda Triangle

    Aircraft have been reported and then vanished, and rescue missions are said to have likewise vanished when flying in the area.

    Related:

    Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: Mystery New Island Found in the Bermuda Triangle
    Treasure Hunter Claims He Has Found Alien Spaceship in Bermuda Triangle
    Tags:
    rogue waves, "perfect storm", Bermuda Triangle, University of Birmingham, Simon Boxhall, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse