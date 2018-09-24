Register
24 September 2018
    Then British Foreign Minister and leading Brexit supporter Boris Johnson gives a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (not in picture) following talks in Budapest on March 2, 2018.

    This Time It's Corbyn: Another Attack by Boris Amid UK Snap Election Rumors

    Europe
    Former Tory Cabinet member, Boris Johnson, with reported leadership ambition has launched a scathing offensive on Labour's Jeremy Corbyn. Mr. Johnson however dipped his anti-Corbyn darts in poison, in which he soiled himself too deep throughout his political career in Westminster.

    In his latest column, Boris Johnson accused the Labour leader of wanting to politicize newsmakers in Britain.

    "As he said in his recent McTaggart lecture, he would like to politicize the BBC, by ensuring that senior executives had to stand for election, and he would even like newspaper editors to stand for election," Mr. Johnson said.

    The former Foreign Minister, Mr. Johnson, himself took on a job as a columnist in one of the main UK papers, with his first piece published merely 6 days after he resigned his Cabinet post.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Breaks Parliamentary Rules By Taking New Job With Daily Telegraph

    The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) rules are designed to stop ministers using knowledge of current government business to profit in the private sector. It didn't stop Mr. Johnson from breaching parliamentary code, just as it didn't halt his fellow Conservative politicians and former chancellor George Osborne.

    Britain's then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leaves 11 Downing Street, in London for prime minister's questions, Wednesday, July 13, 2016.
    Britain's then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leaves 11 Downing Street, in London for prime minister's questions, Wednesday, July 13, 2016.

    In 2017, Mr. Osborne became editor of the Evening Standard, a move that was condemned by the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee as setting an "unhelpful example."

    READ MORE: George Osborne's Evening Standard Sells 'Favorable' Coverage to Google, Uber

    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (L) and his British counterpart Boris Johnson (R) tour the site of the first British embassy in the historic quarter of Jeddah on January 25, 2018.
    Never-Ending National Shame or Final Push for Power? Twitter Reacts to Johnson's Burqa Rhetoric

    'Corbyn Had His Chance'

    Mr. Johnson has been said to employ his weekly column to speak out on issues that would gain him support from potential voters, if and when he plunges into a Tory leadership battle. The politician condemned the Prime Minister's Chequers plan, slammed the EU, decried burqa-wearing Muslims and on many occasions went all out in his anti-Russia rhetoric. 

    Now, amid rife talk of a second Brexit referendum and a snap election in November, the leader of the UK government opposition is hot topic in Britain. Expectedly, Mr. Johnson gave his readers the benefit on his opinion on Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of missing "chances" to do what Mr. Johnson deems the right thing.

    Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson
    Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

    In his anti-Russia tirade, Mr. Johnson said that the Labour leader "couldn't find it in himself to denounce Moscow" for Salisbury poisoning cases — something the PM Theresa May has blamed on the Russian government and military intelligence.

    Moscow has strongly denied any involvement in Salisbury incidents, denying all allegations as groundless. 

    READ MORE: Russia Ready For Serious Talks With London on Skripal Case — Lavrov

    "As the PM made her statement, Corbyn had his chance. He could have shown that he was willing to stick up for Britain, and to point the finger at the aggressor. He could have condemned the Russian state — completely and unequivocally — and yet he just wouldn't do it. He condemned the perpetrators, whoever they might be. He disapproved strongly of the attempted assassination. But he couldn't find it in himself to denounce Moscow," Mr. Johnson wrote.

    In response to the PM's statement on the results of the investigation by the British intelligence, Mr. Corbyn said that Britain's "response as a country must be guided by the rule of law, support for international agreements and respect for human rights." 

    "We utterly condemn the appalling attacks. We commend the police and security services for their diligence in investigating this appalling crime. And we will support any reasonable action to being those responsible to justice, and to take further action against Russia for its failure to cooperate with this investigation," the Labour leader said.

    In his Kremlin-bashing marathon, Mr. Johnson didn't view Mr. Corbyn's statement anti-Russian enough though, claiming that:

    "The important point is that Russia is still opposed to the West — and Corbyn, deep down, is opposed to the West, and inclined to believe that in any great controversy it is the West, and especially the USA, that is in the wrong…"

    Mr. John has been previously criticized for his misleading Russia claims.

    READ MORE: 'A Security Risk': Public Demands Johnson's Resignation Over Nerve Agent Gaffe

    'Chequers = Corbyn'

    Britain's former top diplomat concluded that Mr. Corbyn is in many ways wrong for the future of Britain and equaled the Chequers agreement to surrender and to Jeremy Corbyn.

    "I am afraid that Chequers = surrender; Chequers = a sense of betrayal; Chequers = the return of Ukip; Chequers = Corbyn," Mr. Johnson said.

    The Conservative leader Theresa May has failed to reach an agreement with the European Union so far, as her Brexit plan got recently rejected by EU leaders. The PM's leadership is up in the air, pending on the parliamentary approval for her Chequers plan.

    Should Mrs. May suffer a defeat, her seat will be up for grabs, with Labour and Tories alike, including Mr. Johnson, posed to clash for it.     

