This Time It's Corbyn: Another Attack by Boris Amid UK Snap Election Rumors

Former Tory Cabinet member, Boris Johnson, with reported leadership ambition has launched a scathing offensive on Labour's Jeremy Corbyn. Mr. Johnson however dipped his anti-Corbyn darts in poison, in which he soiled himself too deep throughout his political career in Westminster.

In his latest column, Boris Johnson accused the Labour leader of wanting to politicize newsmakers in Britain.

"As he said in his recent McTaggart lecture, he would like to politicize the BBC, by ensuring that senior executives had to stand for election, and he would even like newspaper editors to stand for election," Mr. Johnson said.

The former Foreign Minister, Mr. Johnson, himself took on a job as a columnist in one of the main UK papers, with his first piece published merely 6 days after he resigned his Cabinet post.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) rules are designed to stop ministers using knowledge of current government business to profit in the private sector. It didn't stop Mr. Johnson from breaching parliamentary code, just as it didn't halt his fellow Conservative politicians and former chancellor George Osborne.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain's then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leaves 11 Downing Street, in London for prime minister's questions, Wednesday, July 13, 2016.

In 2017, Mr. Osborne became editor of the Evening Standard, a move that was condemned by the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee as setting an "unhelpful example."

'Corbyn Had His Chance'

Mr. Johnson has been said to employ his weekly column to speak out on issues that would gain him support from potential voters, if and when he plunges into a Tory leadership battle. The politician condemned the Prime Minister's Chequers plan, slammed the EU, decried burqa-wearing Muslims and on many occasions went all out in his anti-Russia rhetoric.

Now, amid rife talk of a second Brexit referendum and a snap election in November, the leader of the UK government opposition is hot topic in Britain. Expectedly, Mr. Johnson gave his readers the benefit on his opinion on Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of missing "chances" to do what Mr. Johnson deems the right thing.

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

In his anti-Russia tirade, Mr. Johnson said that the Labour leader "couldn't find it in himself to denounce Moscow" for Salisbury poisoning cases — something the PM Theresa May has blamed on the Russian government and military intelligence.

Moscow has strongly denied any involvement in Salisbury incidents, denying all allegations as groundless.

"As the PM made her statement, Corbyn had his chance. He could have shown that he was willing to stick up for Britain, and to point the finger at the aggressor. He could have condemned the Russian state — completely and unequivocally — and yet he just wouldn't do it. He condemned the perpetrators, whoever they might be. He disapproved strongly of the attempted assassination. But he couldn't find it in himself to denounce Moscow," Mr. Johnson wrote.

In response to the PM's statement on the results of the investigation by the British intelligence, Mr. Corbyn said that Britain's "response as a country must be guided by the rule of law, support for international agreements and respect for human rights."

"We utterly condemn the appalling attacks. We commend the police and security services for their diligence in investigating this appalling crime. And we will support any reasonable action to being those responsible to justice, and to take further action against Russia for its failure to cooperate with this investigation," the Labour leader said.

The attacks in Salisbury were horrific, and we'll support any reasonable action to bring those responsible to justice. pic.twitter.com/JMLMEZ99hF — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 5, 2018​

In his Kremlin-bashing marathon, Mr. Johnson didn't view Mr. Corbyn's statement anti-Russian enough though, claiming that:

"The important point is that Russia is still opposed to the West — and Corbyn, deep down, is opposed to the West, and inclined to believe that in any great controversy it is the West, and especially the USA, that is in the wrong…"

Mr. John has been previously criticized for his misleading Russia claims.

'Chequers = Corbyn'

Britain's former top diplomat concluded that Mr. Corbyn is in many ways wrong for the future of Britain and equaled the Chequers agreement to surrender and to Jeremy Corbyn.

"I am afraid that Chequers = surrender; Chequers = a sense of betrayal; Chequers = the return of Ukip; Chequers = Corbyn," Mr. Johnson said.

Fine piece of work by @ShankerASingham @iealondon — This is a plan the EU would understand and respect — delivering prosperity for the U.K. and our European partners. I’ve no doubt it would unite MPs and the country #PlanAPlus #ChuckChequers https://t.co/Ya9AReeCQi — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 24, 2018​

The Conservative leader Theresa May has failed to reach an agreement with the European Union so far, as her Brexit plan got recently rejected by EU leaders. The PM's leadership is up in the air, pending on the parliamentary approval for her Chequers plan.

Should Mrs. May suffer a defeat, her seat will be up for grabs, with Labour and Tories alike, including Mr. Johnson, posed to clash for it.