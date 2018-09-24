EU Commission Sues Poland Over Independence of Country's Supreme Court

"Today, the European Commission decided to refer Poland to the Court of Justice of the EU due to the violations of the principle of judicial independence created by the new Polish Law on the Supreme Court, and to ask the Court of Justice to order interim measures until it has issued a judgment on the case," the commission said.

Earlier this Summer Brussels launched so-called infringement proceedings against Warsaw, noting that Poland had time till September to comply with the EU laws. The European Commission has also proposed invoking Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, preparing sanctions against the country and suspending some of its rights as a member of the bloc.

