Register
13:33 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Participants in the annual North East Skinny Dip run into the sea at Druridge Bay, Britain, September 23, 2018

    Skinny Dip: Hundreds of Britons Bare it All to Welcome Autumn Equinox

    © REUTERS / Scott Heppell
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over 600 people ditched their clothes to brave the freezing waters of the North Sea as the sun’s rays aligned with the equator on Sunday morning.

    A record number of people took part in the annual North East Skinny Dip at Druridge Bay in Northumberland, having run naked into the waves at dawn to mark the autumn equinox.

    READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Teases Nude Ambition in Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Snaps (PHOTOS)

    The event was held for a noble cause – to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity.

    “It was absolutely massive. There were 200 more people than last year. It’s just spiraled. I just want to express my eternal gratitude to everyone – the dippers, the volunteers, everyone. We’ve already raised £7,000 on the day, from donations and pledges and everything and there will be more to come,” organizer Jax Higginson said, adding that the final total will likely be between £10,000 and £12,000.

    Higginson believes there are different reasons for people to do the skinny dip: while some view it as a wild experience to step out of their comfort zone, others do it to connect with nature or to celebrate life.

    READ MORE: Stunning Russian Athlete Runs Moscow Marathon in Medieval Chainmail (PHOTOS)

    Social media users, however, were divided on the annual event, with some praising the organizers and the participants…

    …while others were left unimpressed:

    Since 2012, Higginson’s brainchild has raised more than £30,000 for charity, with revelers gathering from 5 a.m. before stripping down and running into the water for sunrise before 7 a.m.

    “We always dip close to the Autumn Equinox in order to mark the transition from summer to winter. At NESD 2018, for the first time in our history, we will dip within hours of the exact moment the sun crosses the celestial equator,” Higginson revealed ahead of the event.

    Tags:
    mental health, charity, swimmer, naked, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
    Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse