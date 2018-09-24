Egyptian, Austrian, EU Leaders Discuss Mediterranean Region Problems

The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Egypt's Chief of Abbas Kamel, according to the statement.
"During the meeting, the president [Sisi] expressed Egypt's desire to strengthen various aspects of cooperation with the European Union in light of the various strong ties that unite the sides, not to mention the common interests in solving the problems that the Mediterranean region faces," the statement reads.
The Austrian chancellor and the European Council president also praised the efforts of Egypt in the fight against illegal migration.
The press release noted that the sides also touched upon the issue of coordination between the European Union and Arab countries in the field of countering regional challenges and threats, as well as the matter of preparations for the EU-Arab League summit.
Last week, Tusk said that he would propose to the EU leaders during an informal summit in Salzburg to hold a joint summit with the Arab League in Egypt in February.
