Team of UK PM May Preparing for Snap General Elections in November – Reports

The goal of the elections would be to save May’s premiership and the Brexit talks after the majority of proposals of her Chequers agreement were rejected by Brussels, according to The Sunday Times newspaper.
May has come under criticism from politicians both outside and inside the United Kingdom over her way of dealing with UK-EU Brexit talks, particularly her reluctance to reconsider her Chequers proposals.
READ MORE: UK Ex-Brexit Secretary, ERG Group Ready to Derail May’s Chequers Plan — Reports
Earlier in September, media circulated reports that the Conservative Party's pro-Brexit European Research Group held a meeting during which a possible vote of no confidence in May was discussed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)