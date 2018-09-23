Team of UK PM May Preparing for Snap General Elections in November – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The team of UK Prime Minister Theresa May started preparing to possibly hold snap general elections in November, local media reported Sunday citing May’s aides.

The goal of the elections would be to save May’s premiership and the Brexit talks after the majority of proposals of her Chequers agreement were rejected by Brussels, according to The Sunday Times newspaper.

Previously, local media reported that UK government ministers would call on the Prime Minister during a meeting on Monday to present an alternative to her Chequers proposals on UK's relations with EU after its withdrawal from the bloc.

May has come under criticism from politicians both outside and inside the United Kingdom over her way of dealing with UK-EU Brexit talks, particularly her reluctance to reconsider her Chequers proposals.

Earlier in September, media circulated reports that the Conservative Party's pro-Brexit European Research Group held a meeting during which a possible vote of no confidence in May was discussed.