Russian FM Lavrov, Republika Srpska President Dodik Hold Joint Press Conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has held a joint meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and the president of Republika Srpska, one of two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, in the de facto capital of the republic, Banja Luka.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides have discussed the development of economic, political and cultural bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with Bosnian Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak in the country's capital, Sarajevo.

After seceding from Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina was in a state of war, with Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croatians fighting each other, until the Dayton Agreement was signed in 1995. The agreement formed two autonomous entities — the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serbian-majority Republika Srpska — and the self-governing Brcko district.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia supports the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina in line with the Dayton Agreement.