'We Will Never Agree to Break Up Our Country' – UK PM May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she could not allow for the referendum results to be undermined, as it would hurt democracy.

Theresa May said that the referendum was the largest democratic exercise in UK history.

"I will not overturn the result of the referendum nor will I break up my country," May told broadcasters in Downing Street. "We need serious engagement on resolving the two main problems in the negotiations and we stand ready."

She added that the EU response to the Brexit plans were "not acceptable."

The optimal outcome of the negotiations was for the country to leave the EU bloc with a deal; but exiting without one would be better than a bad deal, she added.

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Although Brexit is scheduled for March 29, 2019, the United Kingdom and the European Union have to address three important issues by the end of October, which will enable the smooth Brexit process with respect for the two parties' interests: to finalize a treaty on the UK departure from the European Union, resolve the issue of the Irish border and decide on the format of future relations.