Labour Party Could Enter Government By Backing Fresh Brexit Vote – Polls

With a no-deal Brexit looking increasingly likely, calls for a second referendum are continuing to grow, but PM May has ruled out another vote on the matter, insisting Britain will be pulling out of the EU in March 2019, with or without a deal.

Support for Labour will significantly increase if the party throws its weight behind a fresh vote, likely being enough to put them in power, two separate polls have suggested.

Based on the results of a YouGov survey, researchers estimate the Labour Party will pick up an additional 1.5 million votes at the next general election if they guarantee giving the electorate the final say on Brexit.

Commenting on the poll’s findings, Peter Kellner, YouGov’s former president, said that this latest survey “leaves no doubt that by backing a popular vote on Brexit, the party [Labour] would end up making significant gains in votes and seats.”

Meanwhile, ICM Research said such a move by Labour could allow them to gain enough support in marginal constituencies to sweep away the Tories and their political other rivals.

The government’s poor handling of Brexit talks has already cost it some support, according to numerous polls carried out earlier this year, allowing Labour to gain ground on the Tories despite Jeremy Corbyn facing criticism as a result of the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis.

However, although some Labour MPs have backed The Independent’s Final Say campaign, which seeks to pressure the government into holding another referendum, the party’s senior leadership are yet to do so, and it remains unclear if Corbyn is prepared to risk inflaming Labour Brexiteers by backing a fresh vote.

