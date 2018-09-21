Official: Poland Wants to Locate US 'Fort Trump' Military Base on Eastern Border

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is willing to locate a US military base close to its eastern or northeastern border, the head of the Polish prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said on Friday.

"It is too early to speak of a concrete location of [the base]. One thing is certain: we want such a decision to be adopted and the base to be located somewhere on the Eastern flank, in northeast or east of Poland," Dworczyk told RMF FM radio.

According to Dworczyk, the US decision to deploy its permanent military base to Poland "would be a very big event and would have a major impact on the security situation in the whole region and Poland," in particular.

US Troops in Poland: Polish Defense Minister Hopes Stationing Will Happen Soon

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda that the United States was "considering" the establishment of a base in Poland. The statement was a reaction to Warsaw’s repeated calls for such a base, with Duda suggesting naming the potential military facility ‘Fort Trump.’

In May, the Polish Defense Ministry published a document stating that Poland was ready to pay $1.5-$2 billion for the establishment of a US military base that would host a permanent armored division in the country.

In mid-June, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said that the possible deployment of a US armored division to Poland would violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act.