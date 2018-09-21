Official: Poland Wants to Locate US 'Fort Trump' Military Base on Eastern Border

"It is too early to speak of a concrete location of [the base]. One thing is certain: we want such a decision to be adopted and the base to be located somewhere on the Eastern flank, in northeast or east of Poland," Dworczyk told RMF FM radio.
According to Dworczyk, the US decision to deploy its permanent military base to Poland "would be a very big event and would have a major impact on the security situation in the whole region and Poland," in particular.
READ MORE: Poland's Wish to Host US Base Shows Country 'Lives in Illusion' — EU MP
In May, the Polish Defense Ministry published a document stating that Poland was ready to pay $1.5-$2 billion for the establishment of a US military base that would host a permanent armored division in the country.
In mid-June, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said that the possible deployment of a US armored division to Poland would violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act.
All comments
Show new comments (0)