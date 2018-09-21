Register
15:01 GMT +321 September 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the arrival of European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a bilateral meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk during an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

    Brits React to EU Council President Tusk’s Mocking of UK PM’s Brexit Strategy

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool
    Europe
    The senior EU politician caused a stir on social media after mocking UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit negotiating strategy just hours after the Salzburg summit ended.

    European Council President Donald Tusk took to Instagram on Thursday to ridicule the British prime minister, posting a photo of the pair standing side-by-side captioned, “A piece of cake, perhaps? Sorry, no cherries.”

    Tusk’s social media post refers to an ongoing joke in Brussels that the UK “wants to have its cake and eat it”, which began after a remark by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. The EU has also accused the UK government of cherry-picking.

    An EU source told the BBC that Tusk’s post was his idea and is an attempt to appeal to and reach younger audiences.

    “He's the one coming up with these posts — he has a good sense of what works and what doesn't," says an EU source working with Tusk on social media. He's not the biggest social media geek but he likes it,” the source said on Friday.

    However, the post was not universally well received, with many Brits, including MPs and journalists, taking to social media to express their anger at Tusk, an “unelected EU bureaucrat”, seemingly failing to understand the gravity of the talks.

    ​Others described his Instagram post as “brutal” and “brilliant trolling.”

    Journalist Piers Morgan insisted that the EU is “openly mocking” the UK, suggesting Britain needs a stronger leader to “shove any deal up his [Tusk's] patronizing “a**e.”

