British Transport Union Calls Strikes Amid Train Guard Jobs Row

A 48-hour strike will take place on South Western Railway (SWR) on October 5 and 6, while guards and drivers at Arriva Rail North will stage a 48-hour walkout on October 6, 13 and 20.
RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a published statement that the union’s hand had been forced after talks with Arrival Rail North collapsed this week. He likewise blamed SWR for refusing to engage in a serious talks process.
