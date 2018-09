An informal meeting of the EU heads of state and government, devoted to Brexit as well as issues such as internal security and migration, is being held in the Austrian city of Salzburg, which started on Wednesday and is due to conclude later in the day.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, European Council President Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker held a press conference in Salzburg as the EU heads of state and heads of government reached its end on Thursday, September 20.

Tusk previously said that he plans to convene a special summit in mid-November to finalize all issues related to the deal on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

