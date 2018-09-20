Dutch Gov't Quarantines Cruise Ship After Over 70 Passengers Fall Ill

The government of the port city of Rotterdam in The Netherlands announced that the cruise ship AidaPerla has been quarantined at the city's port due to an intestinal infection suspected to be found in dozens of passengers, Netherlands-based NOS TV, said.
READ MORE: Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Claims At Least 9 — Health Ministry
According to NOS, around 70 passengers were identified with the symptoms of the infection during the trip; among them, around 30 people, who started to feel better, managed to leave the ship before the announcement of the quarantine. However, at present, they are prohibited from re-boarding.
Reports stated that the ship arrived at the Rotterdam's port in the morning.
According to NOS, the people's symptoms point at intestinal flu, which is extremely infectious.
All comments
Show new comments (0)