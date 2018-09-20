Register
15:43 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A silhouette of a man holding a knife

    Parents Who Threatened Daughter With Knife for Having Boyfriend on Trial in UK

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The couple are reportedly the first parents to have been charged with coercive behavior under a law introduced three years ago to counter psychological abuse. They allegedly threatened their 18-year-old daughter with a knife after discovering she had a boyfriend, took away her passport and forced her to visit a gynecologist.

    Fifty-six-year-old Ali Safaraei and his wife Mitra Eidiani are charged with threats and coercive behavior towards their 18-year-old daughter Sophia; Safaraei told the court that he had tried to shield her  "away from any danger and bad friends and social media" but "unfortunately failed," The Sun newspaper reported.

    Sophia reported the abuse to the police in May. The ethnically Iranian couple instructed the girl to visit the local doctor for a “virginity test” against her will after catching her with a secret 18-year-old boyfriend in their house, who escaped. According to the girl, her parents threatened to kill her and forced her to go to the doctor for a “virginity test,” she said in a message to her friend. The doctor, however, refused to carry out the inspection without her permission. Upon returning home, her parents pushed her around; her father threatened her with a knife and her mother bit her. They also allegedly took away her passport and suggested that she would be sent away to Iran to marry a cousin.

    READ MORE: Egyptian Lawmaker Calls for Virginity Tests for Women Applying for Universities

    The boy told the court, that his girlfriend’s mother confronted him at his workplace, warned him not to come near her daughter again and threatened that her husband was going to kill him.

    “She went on to say that she is a Muslim and her husband is a Muslim and 'you have seen what our people do on the news and stuff, we’re dangerous people, be careful,'” he revealed during the trial.

    The father and mother are charged with two counts of controlling behavior and death threats, but have denied these accusations.

    According to the dad, who is originally from Iran and has lived in the UK for 30 years, he wanted to make sure his daughter hadn’t been raped or harmed in any kind. He insisted that he hadn’t forced her to undergo a "virginity test,” but only mentioned a check.

    According to The Telegraph, they are the first parents to face trial under the law, which was introduced three years ago to shield partners from psychological abuse.

    Related:

    'Hope He'll Be Gentleman:' Brazilian Student Seeks About $1M for Her Virginity
    Body Business: Rundown of Most Eye-Grabbing Virginity Auctions
    Egyptian Lawmaker Calls for Virginity Tests for Women Applying for Universities
    Medical Misogyny: Distressing Virginity Tests Unnerve Nordic Countries
    Tags:
    virginity tests, trial, threat, knife, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse