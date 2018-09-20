Britain's People's Vote on EU Referendum Goes to the Dogs #Wooferendum

Calls for a new UK-EU referendum have intensified as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May continues to defend her Brexit strategy at the informal summit in Salzburg. However it's not just some EU leaders calling for another Brexit referendum - dogs are joining in as well.

The Remain campaign in Britain has turned canine; dogs, dog owners and anyone who is interested in a People's Vote is invited to join the "Wooferendum" march through central London.

"Join the biggest 'pawlitical' march ever seen with thousands of dogs through central London to Parliament," the campaign's Facebook page states. "Come on down and let's stop Brexit doggy style."

Ain't no mountain high enough,



Ain't no valley wide enough,



Ain't no river deep enough,



To keep dogs from marching for a #Wooferendum to #StopBrexit on 7 October! pic.twitter.com/KBdLvuEukb — Wooferendum (@wooferendum) September 19, 2018

The deadline for Britain's Prime Minister to reach a Brexit deal is approaching with the UK scheduled to leave the European Union by 23:00 GMT on Friday 29 March 2019.

Members of a group called the People's Vote who are calling for the public to have the last say on the UK's Brexit deal with the EU, have been joined by their canine friends.

— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) September 10, 2018

Remain campaigners have since revealed how a People's Vote can be legitimized.

If Prime Minister Theresa May reaches a deal, she has to ask MPs to vote for a motion backing it, then amend the motion saying the deal will only be agreed if people support it.

If the deal is rejected, John Bercow, Speaker for the House of Commons may choose a second referendum.

If the deal is approved by MPs, they could amend the legislation making the deal conditional on another referendum.

Prime Minister Theresa May maybe forced to ask for a People's vote if the deal is rejected by Parliament.

A referendum could be called in the unlikely event of a snap election.

Prime Minister Theresa May could ask the people if left with no other choice.

Prominent celebrities including former England footballer turned television presenter, Gary Lineker and film director, writer and comedian Armando Iannucci joined in the campaign for a People's Vote.

— People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) July 26, 2018

— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 20, 2018

And to help humans out with their campaign, the people's vote goes to the dogs on October 7 2018 at Waterloo Place in London.

