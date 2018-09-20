Storm Ali: Hurricane-Force Winds Ripping Through the UK (PHOTO, VIDEO)

New forecast maps showed the powerful 80mph winds are slamming over the UK, with storm Ali crashing down on Nothern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

From the Wednesday morning, the storm reached out northern parts of the country. According to BBC around 55,000 homes and businesses in Ireland have been left without power.

#StormAli will bring some damaging winds today. This is likely to cause travel disruption, damage to trees and buildings as well a danger to life from large waves at the coast. Stayed tuned to the #forecasts and #warnings today #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/pPcFk3CGOy — Met Office (@metoffice) 19 сентября 2018 г.

Just a slight but of rain and wind in Scotland #StormAli pic.twitter.com/EHlWwYiQXG — Chris (@ChrisD_UK) 19 сентября 2018 г.

​Storm Ali became the first storm powerful enough to have a name in this season. The storm came after the remnants of the US Storm Helene – a part of the Hurricane Helene. Warnings have been issued throughout the country, giving caution about the extremely windy weather. The wind throughout the coast raised the speed of 102 mph.

Stormy conditions along the north coast today as #StormAli moves across. Footage by Niall Doherty. pic.twitter.com/UrStdRxJbe — Barra Best (@barrabest) 19 сентября 2018 г.

Two people were reported dead, blown over the cliff or crashed by the fallen roof. About 172,000 houses lost power and the storm also disrupted the railway and air services. A Ryanair passenger jet had barely managed to ground in Dublin Airport over the storm. Another 75 flights were cancelled and ten other diverted.

Schools in Scotland and Wales were closed because of weather conditions. Dumfries and Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team told parents to either pick their children up from school in cars. "We will continue to keep you updated however it is likely that, in order to keep pupils safe, we will not be allowing children to walk home from school at the end of the school day," they said.

​Video of tree uprooting in Eaglesham going viral! @STVNews @BBCScotlandNews #stormalihttps://t.co/f4w1Eld9Vi pic.twitter.com/n3qIjQpJ1N

— Laura C (@journoloz) 19 сентября 2018 г.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond told BBC that Met Office expects the storm to continue on Thursday, expecting “widespread heavy and persistent rain which looks set to change to sunshine and showers on Friday.” The storm itself is expected to settle down only by Saturday.