Register
09:13 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

    UK PM Theresa May Warns EU-27 She Won’t Delay Brexit Even Without Deal

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister May tried to pressure the EU to be more flexible around the talks, noting that extending or delaying Brexit negotiations is not an option.

    Theresa May’s comments came in the middle of the talks held in Salzburg, she told the EU leaders that Britain won’t seek to delay Brexit even though two sides still cannot agree on matters of trade and the regulation of the Irish border despite months of negotiations.

    “The UK will leave on 29 March next year,” said May, noting “the onus is now on all of us to get this deal done.” She also noted that “time is short but extending or delaying these negotiations is not an option,” addressing all 27 EU countries leaders’ instead of the EU Chief Negotiator Michael Barnier.

    However, at the beginning of the EU summit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that a deal remained “far away”, as European Council President Donald Tusk said that Northern Ireland's borders and UK-EU trade relations still have to be “reworked and further negotiated.” He also noted that “various scenarios are still possible,” including a no-deal scenario.

    READ MORE: Analyst on Brexit: 'There May Be a Deal, But Heaven Know What It Will Look Like'

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK PM May: Britain and EU Can Achieve Orderly Brexit Deal 'With Goodwill'
    May also rejected Barnier’s proposals during the summit for a revised Irish border, as the EU is still insisting on customs checks in the Irish Sea. “The idea that I should assent to the legal separation of the United Kingdom into two customs territories is not credible,” outlined May.

    Although most of the UK's renewed Chequers proposals, like a common rule book and a complicated customs arrangement, were still rejected, the countries with the closest trade ties called for the EU to close the gap with the UK rather than insisting on a Canada-style free trade agreement. Countries including Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark claimed the UK has “evolved” its position with Tusk, confirming that the plan had undergone “positive evolution”.

    Another obstacle May is facing is that the deal should be signed off by the parliament, providing “a meaningful final vote” before the government can implement the legislation. It needs to be done in time before the UK leaves the EU on March 29, 2019, under two years of discussions with European negotiators. 

    Banners are displayed during a protest by Anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit, against Britain's vote to leave the European Union, at the border town of Carrickcarnon in Ireland October 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    UK Better End Free Movement for EU Citizens If Not Part of Brexit Deal - Gov't Committee
    That may be more complicated than it seems, as the former leading UK Brexit negotiator David Davis released some of the remarks from the speech he is going to give in Munich on Thursday, including remarks that the UK Prime Minister’s plan is unpopular in Britain and does not represent what Britons had voted for in the 2016 referendum.

    Davis argued in these remarks that May had previously promised to “return control over our law, our money, and our borders. These promises were in [the Conservative] manifesto too. But the Chequers plan crosses on all of those red lines. The EU is often correctly described as having a democratic deficit. But Chequers is devoid of democracy altogether.”

    The talks in Salzburg will continue on Thursday. According to the Guardian's sources, Barnier still holds onto the presumption that customs checkpoints on the Irish border are necessary for the future agreement, describing them as “a set of technical checks and controls” which should be introduced with respect for the UK's territorial integrity. He particularly insisted on controlling the cross-border transit of animal and food products, which would always require physical checks at the border.

    Related:

    Analyst on Brexit: 'There May Be a Deal, But Heaven Know What It Will Look Like'
    Agree to Disagree? EU Leaders Head to Austria for Brexit Discussions
    May Warns Against Treating UK Unfairly in Brexit Talks
    PM May’s Chequers Plan Won’t Get Passed Parliament – Former UK Brexit Secretary
    No-Deal Brexit May Lead to EU Car Prices Growth by $1,974 - Auto Trade Body
    Tags:
    Brexit plan, Chequers, Brexit negotiations, Brexit, Brexit, EU, David Davis, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, Theresa May, Salzburg, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse