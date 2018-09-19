AfD Says German Domestic Intelligence Chief's Dismissal Politically Driven

Germany's spy chief was dismissed after calls to resign from opposition politicians, who have suggested he was supportive of right-wing views. The scandal erupted after Maassen said he had reservations about the authenticity of videos showing far-right violence amid the recent anti-migration protests in Chemnitz. Germany's government said on Tuesday it would dismiss Maassen from his post.
Hartwig added that Maassen’s viewpoints were confirmed by many journalists present in Chemnitz, the local general prosecutor and by the prime minister of Saxonia.
Chemnitz has seen a wave of mass anti-immigrant rallies and protests in recent weeks, with thousands of people, including far-right radicals, taking to the streets. The rallies were sparked by the murder of a German citizen on August 26, allegedly by two migrants from Iraq and Syria, who have since been arrested. One of the detainees was later released.
