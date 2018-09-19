Couple Poisoned in Salisbury on Sunday Discharged From Hospital - UK Police

The UK police have commented on the recent developments in another poisoning incident, which took place in the infamous town of Salisbury on Sunday. The episode occurred meters away from the place where, in March, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter had lunch before being hospitalized.

Wiltshire police said Wednesday that two people who fell ill at a restaurant near the scene of an attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been discharged from the hospital. The police reiterated that the incident was not treated as suspicious.

Earlier the day The Sun revealed the identity of the couple, who were hospitalized in Salisbury with poisoning on September 16, unnamed senior security sources were cited as saying. Anna Shapiro, a model and event-space company director who was born in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, and her husband Alex King may have been poisoned with strychnine, as the media specified.

Both people taken to @SalisburyNHS following the incident in the city centre on Sunday evening have been discharged. We are not treating this incident as suspicious. https://t.co/W3frIwZgqg — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) 19 сентября 2018 г.

On September 16, police reported that the 30-year-old woman and her 42-year-old partner fell ill after dining in the restaurant Prezzo in Salisbury, which is just 300 meters away from another Italian eatery where Sergei Skripal and his daughter happened to have lunch before being hospitalized following the alleged poisoning with a nerve agent in March.

According to The Sun, King felt unwell after dining and retired to a bathroom, where Shapiro found him collapsed some time later. The man as well as his wife and the waiter who helped them were taken to a local hospital. King was put in an induced coma, but has reportedly regained consciousness since.