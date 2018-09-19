UK Foreign Office Asks Citizens to Avoid Visiting Iran’s Areas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK Foreign Office issued on Wednesday recommendations for its citizens to avoid visiting areas along Iranian border with Iraq and Afghanistan as well as the country's province of Sistan-Baluchistan over security concerns.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise all British nationals against all travel to: within 100km of the entire Iran/Afghanistan border; within 10km [over 60 miles] of the entire Iran/Iraq border; the province of Sistan-Baluchistan; the area east of the line running from Bam to Jask, including Bam," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The UK authorities also advised all British-Iranian dual nationals against all but essential travels to the rest of Iran over the risk to be arbitrarily detained.

"The Iranian authorities don’t recognize dual nationality for Iranian citizens and therefore don’t grant consular access for FCO officials to visit them in detention. If you’re a British-Iranian dual national and are subsequently detained in Iran, the FCO’s ability to provide consular support is extremely limited," the statement said.

The FCO pointed at the high level of terrorist threat across Iran as well as noted the need to respect local traditions, customs, laws and religion.

READ MORE: Iran Expects UK to Play 'Crucial Role' in Reactor Upgrade as Nuke Deal in Limbo

The statement added that UK nationals should make visa application in advance as application's processing may require long time.