Register
20:50 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Right-wing supporters protest after a German man was stabbed last weekend in Chemnitz, Germany, August 27, 2018.

    Iraqi Suspect in Chemnitz Stabbing Walks Free, Police Looking for Third Culprit

    © REUTERS / Matthias Rietschel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A lot of controversy is still simmering over the Chemnitz stabbing case: While one out of two detained suspects was released on September 18, the German authorities are now looking for a third person who participated in the joint homicide, the Chemnitz State Prosecution Office has reported.

    The 22-year-old Iraqi suspect in the Chemnitz stabbing, identified as Yousif A., was released by the German authorities on September 18 after being held in detention for about three weeks.

    Yousif's lawyer, Ulrich Dost-Roxin, referred to the lack of evidence and threatened those who arrested the young Iraqi with legal action.

    "What is seriously wrong in this case is that the executive authority and the justice system have trampled on the presumption of innocence for weeks," the lawyer highlighted, as quoted by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA). 

    A demonstration by German far-right groups, October 26, 2014.
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Chemnitz Police Detain Six Who Beat Iranian National After Argument
    Yousif A. and another suspect, a 23-year-old Syrian man referred to as Alaa S., were held in custody in connection with the stabbing and killing of a 35-year-old German citizen, Daniel Hillig, on August 26.  

    Last week, the NDR reported that Dost-Roxin requested for the withdrawal of the arrest warrant due to the fact that it contained "limited evidence of involvement" of his client. Earlier, Yousif testified that he had been present at the crime scene, but only watched the actions of others. Witnesses confirmed his words to the police. 

    READ MORE: It's Unclear Whether EU Will Fall Apart, But Change is Coming – US Investor

    Addressing a press conference on Tuesday evening, a spokeswoman of the Chemnitz State Prosecution Office announced that the warrant for the arrest of Iraqi Yousif A. had been canceled. "A series of clues first indicated that he was involved in the murder of Daniel H. Therefore, at first an arrest warrant was issued for him," she specified.

    The spokeswoman pointed out that witnesses told the police that the blows were inflicted by two individuals, independently from each other. Two men were detained. Later, the police discovered a knife. According to her, while it was recognized as a weapon of murder, no traces of DNA were found on it.

    Meanwhile, the Chemnitz police believe that a second knife, involved in the stabbing case, will be found.

    READ MORE: Half of German Nationals Believe Rising Crime Rate Linked to Refugees — Report

    The Chemnitz State Prosecution Office noted that the investigation against both "for causing minor bodily harm continues."

    While the first suspect now walks free, the second one, Alaa S., will remain in custody under a ruling of the Chemnitz court. Furthermore, the charges against the Syrian, who, presumably, dealt a lethal blow to the victim, have been toughened.

    "The witnesses identified him as a person carrying a knife," the prosecutor's office spokeswoman said. "According to information at the moment, the prosecutor's office proceeds from the fact that the Syrian and another unknown person participated in the joint homicide."

    President of Germany's intelligence agency (German Verfassungsschutz), Hans-Georg Maassen, poses during a ceremony where he received the letter of appointment in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012.
    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Germany's Domestic Intel Chief Dismissed Over Migration Dispute With Merkel - Reports
    She added that an international arrest warrant had been issued for a third suspect, who participated in the crime.

    The stabbing case sparked nothing short of mayhem in Chemnitz. On August 27, two demonstrations were held in the center of the city, an anti-Nazi rally and a protest organized by the Pro Chemnitz movement. Right-wing protesters called upon the government to deport all illegal immigrants from Germany. According to some estimates, 18 people, including three police officers, had been wounded during the Chemnitz protests, while hundreds of demonstrators had been arrested.

    READ MORE: Chemnitz Riot: Maassen Sacked, Merkel Sticks to Her Migrant Policy – AfD Chair

    Commenting on the event, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, an ardent critic of Angela Merkel's refugee policy, admitted, speaking to the Rheinische Post on September 6, that he would join the protests in Chemnitz if he were not a minister.

    "There is a lot of … outrage in the population about this murder, as I understand. If I were not a minister, I would have taken to the streets as a citizen, of course, not together with radicals," the interior minister underscored.

    Since the eruption of the European refugee crisis in 2015, Germany has absorbed more asylum seekers than any other EU country. However, Berlin's open-border policies have triggered growing discontent among the country's population, which claims that the security situation in Germany has seriously deteriorated in recent years.

    Related:

    Russia Calls on OPCW Not To Allow Provocation With Chem Weapons in Idlib – Envoy
    Damascus Has Many Eyewitness Reports on Staged Chemical Attack Plot - Ambassador
    Terrorists Preparing to Use Chemical Weapons Against Children in Syria – MoD
    Tags:
    migration, Horst Seehofer, Chemnitz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse