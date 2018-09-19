'Bionic Beauty': Girl With Prosthetic Leg Comes Third in Miss Italia (PHOTOS)

A teenager, who lost her leg at 13, has made it to the finals of a major national beauty pageant, having had not only to compete with other Italian beauties, but also to stand up to online bullies, who lashed out at her for getting into the competition "just because she’s crippled."

Eighteen-year-old Chiara Bordi, has snapped the title of second runner up at the Miss Italia contest. Bordi, who lost her left leg in a bike accident in 2013, has by-passed almost three dozen girls in the all-country beauty pageant after being named Miss Etruria 2018.

The girl, describing herself a bionic model, thanked people on Instagram for supporting her right after the contest.

“I can say that I feel changed, I feel stronger, more confident. I have always said that ‘I hoped’ that my message would reach as many people as possible, today, the day after the final, I feel really good about myself because I have really put myself into it, and all this is repaid by all the messages that I have received, from all the support, and I thank you so much because you have always given me one more reason not to feel down,” she posted on Instagram.

However, the girl has also had to deal with some users who left degrading commentaries on her social media pages, claiming she got into the contest "just because she is crippled."

As Chiara admitted on one of her Instagram posts, it was hard to accept the drastic changes to her body after the accident, as she felt guilt and almost wished to die. She eventually returned to a normal life, as she climbed, got a diving license, tried sports, took part in photoshoots, shared her experience during pep-talks in schools.